Broadcast Channel List

Over the Air
- Ch 26 |
COX
– Ch 843 (98.1) |
Suddenlink
– Ch 22 |
Ritter
– Ch 22, 26.1-26.7 |
Yelcot
- Ch 70-75 |
Salem
Ch – 15 |
Natco
(Skitter) Ch – 27-33
This TV Program Schedule
Grit Program Schedule
Escape Program Schedule
MeTV Program Schedule
The Works Program Schedule
Comet TV Program Schedule
NewsMax TV Schedule
Football
726
Mondays at 5PM,Tuesdays at 6PM, Fridays at 5PM, Sundays at 1PM
Healthy
Connections
Wednesday: 6:30p.m. Thursday: 6:30p.m. Friday: 6:00p.m.
BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR LOCAL PROGRAMMING SCHEDULE SO YOU NEVER MISS A SHOW
26.1
ThisTV
26.2
Grit TV
26.3
Escape TV
26.4
MeTV
26.5
The Works
26.6
Comet TV
26.7
NewsMax
Hometown Television
Tuesday, January 3rd, 2017 at 5:19am
If you haven't visited Ninja Japanese Steakhouse in Mountain Home yet, be sure you do. Great food and great atmosphere.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ues0rVDdQ14
Ninja Japanese Steakhouse 1 2 17
youtube.com
Hometown Television
Monday, December 19th, 2016 at 1:29pm
Because of the bitter freezing cold weather, we have been having reception issues with grit, escape, & newsmax. We hope to resolve these issues within the next few days. Thank you for your patience and Merry Christmas
Hometown Television
Monday, December 19th, 2016 at 5:02am
Below is the Replay times for the Harrison, Mountain Home, & Jasper Christmas Parades.
Harrison:
Monday (12/19) @ 5:00pm
Tuesday (12/20) @ 6:00pm
Wednesday (12/21) @ 5:00pm
Saturday (12/24) @ 7:00pm
Sunday (12/25)
@7
:15am
Jasper:
Monday (12/19) @ 5:30pm
Tuesday (12/20) @ 6:30pm
Wednesday (12/21) @ 5:30pm
Saturday (12/24) @ 6:15pm
Sunday (12/25) @ 6:30am
Mtn. Home:
Friday (12/23) @ 5:00pm
Saturday (12/24) @ 8:00am & 6:30pm
Sunday (12/25) @ 6:45am, 1:00pm
Hometown Television
Saturday, December 10th, 2016 at 12:21pm
Getting ready for the Newton County Christmas Parade tonight. Keep a look out for these lovely pageant queens to pass us by real soon.
3
Hometown Television
Friday, November 25th, 2016 at 8:08am
Me-TV
Coming soon to MeTV...
726 Mountain Home (January 4, 2017) Part 5
726 Mountain Home (January 4, 2017) Part 4
726 Mountain Home (January 4, 2017) Part 1
726 Mountain Home (January 4, 2017) Part 2
726 Mountain Home (January 4, 2017) Part 3
