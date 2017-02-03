Broadcast Channel List

Over the Air - Ch 26 | COX – Ch 843 (98.1) | Suddenlink – Ch 22 | Ritter – Ch 22, 26.1-26.7 | Yelcot - Ch 70-75 | Salem Ch – 15 | Natco (Skitter) Ch – 27-33

Hometown TelevisionFriday, February 3rd, 2017 at 1:54pm
Awesome interview on the 726 Mountain Home Show this week with Christy Case Keirn & Valerie Zortman talking about the ASUMH's upcoming Truck Party. Watch the following interview and learn about this awesome event benefiting the ASUMH Foundation!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D_50Ih0aEP4&t=87s
726 Mountain Home (February 1, 2017) Part 4
Christy Keirn & Valerie Zortman promote the upcoming ASUMH Truck Party!
Hometown TelevisionWednesday, January 11th, 2017 at 10:02am
Hometown TelevisionWednesday, January 11th, 2017 at 9:39am
What a great video shoot at the Reppell Diabetes Learning Center earlier today for our BRMC Healthy Connections Show. Be sure to check out the first of 4 shows highlighting healthy cooking airing this Friday at 6:00pm.
Hometown TelevisionTuesday, January 10th, 2017 at 1:51pm
We're proud to have STS fitness as one of our advertisers and client. What an amazing story
STS Fitness
Here is the video that Ky3 did today. Kadee did an awesome job!
Hometown TelevisionTuesday, January 10th, 2017 at 3:49am
Need something to do this weekend? Checkout the Eagle Awareness Weekend at Bull Shoals-White River State Park. Don't know what the Eagle Awareness weekend is? Watch this interview with Park Interpreter Stewert Taylor.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DiJEAdfdEE8
726 Mountain Home (January 4, 2017) Part 2
Stewert Taylor with the Bull Shoals White River State Park promotes the Eagle Awareness Weekend.
