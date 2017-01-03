Over the Air - Ch 26 | COX – Ch 843 (98.1) | Suddenlink – Ch 22 | Ritter – Ch 22, 26.1-26.7 | Yelcot - Ch 70-75 | Salem Ch – 15 | Natco (Skitter) Ch – 27-33

BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR LOCAL PROGRAMMING SCHEDULE SO YOU NEVER MISS A SHOW

TV Schedule

Broadcast Channel List

Recent News

Hometown Television
Hometown TelevisionTuesday, January 3rd, 2017 at 5:19am
If you haven't visited Ninja Japanese Steakhouse in Mountain Home yet, be sure you do. Great food and great atmosphere. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ues0rVDdQ14
Hometown Television
Ninja Japanese Steakhouse 1 2 17
youtube.com
2    View on Facebook
Hometown Television
Hometown TelevisionMonday, December 19th, 2016 at 1:29pm
Because of the bitter freezing cold weather, we have been having reception issues with grit, escape, & newsmax. We hope to resolve these issues within the next few days. Thank you for your patience and Merry Christmas
9    View on Facebook
Hometown Television
Hometown TelevisionMonday, December 19th, 2016 at 5:02am
Below is the Replay times for the Harrison, Mountain Home, & Jasper Christmas Parades.

Harrison:
Monday (12/19) @ 5:00pm
Tuesday (12/20) @ 6:00pm
Wednesday (12/21) @ 5:00pm
Saturday (12/24) @ 7:00pm
Sunday (12/25) @7:15am

Jasper:
Monday (12/19) @ 5:30pm
Tuesday (12/20) @ 6:30pm
Wednesday (12/21) @ 5:30pm
Saturday (12/24) @ 6:15pm
Sunday (12/25) @ 6:30am

Mtn. Home:
Friday (12/23) @ 5:00pm
Saturday (12/24) @ 8:00am & 6:30pm
Sunday (12/25) @ 6:45am, 1:00pm
1    View on Facebook
Hometown Television
Hometown TelevisionSaturday, December 10th, 2016 at 12:21pm
Getting ready for the Newton County Christmas Parade tonight. Keep a look out for these lovely pageant queens to pass us by real soon.
Hometown Television
3 1    View on Facebook
Hometown Television
Hometown TelevisionFriday, November 25th, 2016 at 8:08am
Hometown Television
Me-TV
Coming soon to MeTV...
1    View on Facebook

Recent Videos

Broadcast Channels